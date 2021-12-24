Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 7.3% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

