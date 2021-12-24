Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Up 21.4% This Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $39,758.58 and approximately $77,885.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

