Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $197,762.33 and $16,361.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.36 or 0.08023222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

