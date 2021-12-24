Ethereum Yield Achieves Market Capitalization of $501,146.84 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.01 or 0.00009826 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $501,146.84 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

