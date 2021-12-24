ETHPad (ETHPAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343,075.00

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $343,075.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

