Ethverse (ETHV) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,686.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00378690 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008714 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.62 or 0.01182867 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

