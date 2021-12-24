EUNO (EUNO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,713.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. EUNO has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $1,713.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.00447165 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,407,140,785 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.