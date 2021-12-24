Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.06 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.