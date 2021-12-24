Everest Hits Market Cap of $26.68 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 4% against the dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $26.68 million and approximately $71,119.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

Everest Coin Trading

