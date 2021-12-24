Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $97,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

