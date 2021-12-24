Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $118,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 39.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 909.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

BDX opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

