Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

