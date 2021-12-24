Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $119,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.