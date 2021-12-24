Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $20.53 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 57,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

UPS stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.