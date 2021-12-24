Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $21.73 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

