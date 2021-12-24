Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $24.99 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

