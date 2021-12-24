Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

