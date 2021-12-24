Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $121,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $403.31 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.