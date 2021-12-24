Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

