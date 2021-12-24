Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,327 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

