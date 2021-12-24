Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 19,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $190,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $139.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

