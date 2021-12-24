Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 8,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.20% of American Water Works worth $62,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.