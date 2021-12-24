Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

