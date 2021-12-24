Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $335.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.42. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

