Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1,077,693 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.14.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

