Excalibur Management Corp Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,631 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.