ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $336,094.05

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $336,094.05 and approximately $429.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001356 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

