Exeedme (XED) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $575,486.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.