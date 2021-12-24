Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,630,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

