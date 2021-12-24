Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,749.43 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $13,749.43 and $43.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,794.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.36 or 0.08023222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00319137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.36 or 0.00892535 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00400383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00254103 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

