Expanse Price Reaches $0.0301 on Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $566,081.77 and approximately $4,438.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

