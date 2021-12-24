Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

