EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 413,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,060. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

