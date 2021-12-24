FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.36. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

