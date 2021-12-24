FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.36. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.