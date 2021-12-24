Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $618.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$618.00 and last traded at C$618.00, with a volume of 13747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$589.60.

FFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$551.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$546.77.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 47.5399994 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.