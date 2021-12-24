Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Shares Up 0.2%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) was up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fat Tail Risk ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 16.47% of Fat Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

