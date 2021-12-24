Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE opened at $64.34 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,937 shares of company stock worth $9,586,404. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.