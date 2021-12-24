Fear (FEAR) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

