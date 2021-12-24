Feellike (FLL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,290.68 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.27 or 0.07912021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.61 or 1.00128337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.