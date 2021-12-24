Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

