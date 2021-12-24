Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,289,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period.

FCOM opened at $51.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

