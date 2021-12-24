Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 10.1% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

