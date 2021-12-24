Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Up 0.9%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $60.97. 212,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 314,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

