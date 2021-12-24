Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 2,605,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,486. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

