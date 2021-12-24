Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 2,605,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,486. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.