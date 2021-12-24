Filecoin Market Cap Hits $5.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.27 billion and $501.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 141,322,322 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

