Financial Avengers Inc. Has $22.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 15.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,462.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,435.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

