Financial Contrast: Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) vs. Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Statera BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Statera BioPharma and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera BioPharma N/A -37.36% -30.13% Hookipa Pharma -339.35% -50.48% -40.18%

Statera BioPharma has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Statera BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Statera BioPharma and Hookipa Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera BioPharma $260,000.00 282.69 -$2.40 million N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma $19.58 million 3.35 -$44.08 million ($2.12) -1.18

Statera BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hookipa Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Statera BioPharma and Hookipa Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statera BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Hookipa Pharma 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 370.12%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Statera BioPharma.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Statera BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Statera BioPharma Company Profile

Statera Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia. The firm is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Statera BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Statera BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.