Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average is $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

