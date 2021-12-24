Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.