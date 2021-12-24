Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

